Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 240 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP grew its holdings in Cerner by 13.9% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 448,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,673 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 28.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 5.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,709,000 after acquiring an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.24. 1,621,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,141. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $869,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,960 shares of company stock worth $2,143,034. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.