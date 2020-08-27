Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 971 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in VMware by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 267,203 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in VMware by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 119,516 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in VMware by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,792 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in VMware by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 560 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in VMware by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,209 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,129,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,048. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,803,873.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

