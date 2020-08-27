Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $346.36. 2,220,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,417. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $347.74. The company has a market cap of $152.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.