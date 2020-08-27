Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 181.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after buying an additional 2,176,569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $42,595,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,079,030,000 after buying an additional 1,299,967 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 15.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,360,910,000 after buying an additional 1,174,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.77.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 243,617 shares of company stock valued at $119,236,190 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $21.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $526.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,053,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $496.51 and a 200-day moving average of $426.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $232.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

