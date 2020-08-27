Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $15.98 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.6% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after buying an additional 4,524,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $265,547,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $174,197,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,094,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.