Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 195,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 536,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $90,711,000 after acquiring an additional 49,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.13.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $194.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,969. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $195.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.50. The firm has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

