Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 7.1% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 14.4% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $448,636.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,722.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $122,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,653 shares of company stock valued at $12,261,313 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.67. 180,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,733. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

