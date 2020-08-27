Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $31.16 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $18.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,634.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,520.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,385.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,659.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.