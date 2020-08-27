Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $32.91 Million Position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,631 shares during the quarter. Everbridge comprises approximately 3.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $32,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 89,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 67.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Everbridge by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 11.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter.

EVBG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,385,580.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total value of $843,747.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,438.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $8,399,831 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

EVBG stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.03. The company had a trading volume of 271,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,357. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.73 and a beta of 0.49. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.91.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

