Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.91% of Nlight worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Nlight by 3.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 763,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Nlight by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nlight by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,856,000 after acquiring an additional 156,912 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 42.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 137,087 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LASR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.15. 139,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,724. The company has a market cap of $865.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 2.72. Nlight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nlight had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. Analysts anticipate that Nlight Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $32,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,203.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,854. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LASR. ValuEngine cut Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nlight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nlight from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

