Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,511 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises approximately 2.0% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $19,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

JLL stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.38. 323,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.01. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

