Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total transaction of $437,228.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,583,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,094,423,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,895 shares of company stock valued at $145,744,755 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.97.

CRM traded up $4.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $276.32. 22,763,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,090,513. The company has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 105.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.68. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $278.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 4.13%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

