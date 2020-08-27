Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,394 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 76.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 719,805 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 311,592 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,663.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,716 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905,373 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $53,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,793 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert acquired 15,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.80. 21,299,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,070,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.72) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

