Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 1.9% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Teladoc Health worth $18,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $96,036.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,561.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $4,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,942,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,994,032 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $215.77. 2,792,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.25. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

