Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 100.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,630 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Healthequity worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 969.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,057,000 after buying an additional 1,757,107 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the first quarter valued at about $75,630,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity during the first quarter worth about $37,774,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthequity by 23.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,698,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Healthequity during the first quarter worth about $15,577,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,076. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,872.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.42. Healthequity Inc has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

