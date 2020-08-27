Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 105 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up 2.6% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $25,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ResMed by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 43.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 493.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 986,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,228,000 after buying an additional 214,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

NYSE RMD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.68. The company had a trading volume of 372,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $208.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. ResMed’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $197,693.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $300,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,809 shares of company stock worth $4,612,301. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

