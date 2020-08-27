Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,386 Shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Proto Labs worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Proto Labs by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $99,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. ValuEngine lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Proto Labs stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.39. 149,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 1.73. Proto Labs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.68.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

