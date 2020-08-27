Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,971 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $45,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $133.73. 13,651,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,481,355. The company has a market cap of $241.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.56, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.66 and a 200-day moving average of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

