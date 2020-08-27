Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,646 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after purchasing an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,513,118,000 after purchasing an additional 364,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.79 on Thursday, hitting $505.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,893,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,657,890. The company has a market capitalization of $311.67 billion, a PE ratio of 93.36, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $516.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.54.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,723 shares of company stock worth $147,178,586. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

