Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,290 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. AlarmCom accounts for approximately 1.4% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of AlarmCom worth $13,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AlarmCom by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 17,200.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

ALRM traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $60.09. The company had a trading volume of 417,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,442. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.75. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 34,473 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $2,268,323.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $586,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,705,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,478,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

