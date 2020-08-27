Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 945 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

GILD traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,913,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,959,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

