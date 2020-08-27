Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.51. 6,388,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,597,772. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a PE ratio of -625.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

