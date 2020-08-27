Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 58.3% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 36.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 92,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.22. 248,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,089. Cardlytics Inc has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $107.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 2.38.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.79 per share, with a total value of $9,249,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Leslie Adams sold 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $330,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 284,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,671,681 and sold 71,378 shares valued at $5,476,205. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

