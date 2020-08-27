Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 13.9% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 10.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3M by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.08. 2,325,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,386. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.54 and its 200 day moving average is $151.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

