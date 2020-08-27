Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises about 2.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Atlassian worth $22,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,034,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.31. 2,037,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -130.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.97. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $198.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. ValuEngine cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Atlassian from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 1st. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.