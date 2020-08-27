Nano (NANO) Market Cap Achieves $152.05 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Nano has a total market cap of $152.05 million and approximately $33.09 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00010086 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, Bit-Z, Mercatox and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,313.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.51 or 0.03372098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.95 or 0.02324162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00492806 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00780066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011195 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00056147 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00656396 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000225 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinEx, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bitinka, Nanex, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Mercatox, Koinex, OKEx, RightBTC and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

