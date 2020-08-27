National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Price Up 7.6%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s share price rose 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 498,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 829,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

NCMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $269.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 74,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $216,261.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in National CineMedia by 242.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth about $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

