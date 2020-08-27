Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) were up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 3,684,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,937,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Navient news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral acquired 6,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,431.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Remondi acquired 50,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Navient by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Navient by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

