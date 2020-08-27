Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 11.6%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was up 11.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $549.04 and last traded at $547.53. Approximately 20,251,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 7,838,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $573.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $496.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $241.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,617 shares of company stock worth $119,236,190. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

