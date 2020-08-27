Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NBW opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

