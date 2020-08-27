New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 309,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 647,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

SNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $361.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.60.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 1,701.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 74,639 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 633,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 100,850 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

