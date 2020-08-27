NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) Trading Up 5.3%

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 237,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 768,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NF Energy Saving from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get NF Energy Saving alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

NF Energy Saving Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIMI)

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for NF Energy Saving Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NF Energy Saving and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.