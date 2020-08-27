NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.91

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and traded as high as $17.79. NFI Group shares last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 454,393 shares.

NFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.86 million and a PE ratio of -10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.94, for a total transaction of C$140,303.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$685,889.82. Also, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,550,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,507,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,517,739.20. In the last three months, insiders purchased 609,200 shares of company stock worth $10,078,201 and sold 536,507 shares worth $9,866,261.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

