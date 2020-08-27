Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Nike by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,089,827 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $106,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Nike by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 123,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,873 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329,669 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

NKE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $111.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,467,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,933,907. The company has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,356 shares of company stock worth $28,789,215. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

