Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.27

Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and traded as high as $25.75. Nobility Homes shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 1,012 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.19.

Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter. Nobility Homes had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.15%.

Nobility Homes, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various manufactured and modular homes in Florida. It markets its homes under the Kingswood, Richwood, Tropic Isle, Regency Manor, and Special Edition trade names. The company sells its manufactured homes through a network of its own retail sales centers; and on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities.

