Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Paypal were worth $17,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,983,000 after buying an additional 1,133,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after buying an additional 288,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.48. 5,761,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814,104. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $205.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.67.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,381 shares of company stock worth $20,434,905. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

