Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,713,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,155,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 360,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 108,529 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 169,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,454,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,844,000 after acquiring an additional 378,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

ORCL traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.49. 11,594,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,062,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $55,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,992,312,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.