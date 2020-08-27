Norinchukin Bank The Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,894 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,637,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,612,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $631,951,000 after buying an additional 916,469 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $527,971,000 after buying an additional 449,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,909,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,168,523. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14. The firm has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

