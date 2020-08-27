Norinchukin Bank The Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,797 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after acquiring an additional 215,842 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 33,192 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 38,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,628,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,529,000 after acquiring an additional 121,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $40.01. 26,630,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,303,033. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.