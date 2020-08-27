Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 60,913,445 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 666% from the average daily volume of 7,955,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NAK shares. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Dynasty Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,658,809 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 335,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,609,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,512 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,066,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 813,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 685,443 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

