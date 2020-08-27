Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 63.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 63,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.26. The company had a trading volume of 591,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average is $63.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.96.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.7826 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BofA Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

