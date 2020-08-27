NULS (NULS) One Day Volume Hits $30.36 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00003914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $44.31 million and approximately $30.36 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00134732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.84 or 0.01670042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00194510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00152301 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 110,623,633 coins and its circulating supply is 98,546,735 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NULS

