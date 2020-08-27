ODUWA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $104,539.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $104,539.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00062774 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,359.82 or 1.00495009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002914 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000816 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00169221 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001092 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003086 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

