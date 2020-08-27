Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 511,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Okta were worth $102,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 215.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Okta by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 51.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Okta by 48.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total value of $8,938,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $14.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.14. 2,055,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.94 and a beta of 1.06. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $226.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.22.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

