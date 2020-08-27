OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.43. 181,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 297,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONCS. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OncoSec Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.35.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical Inc will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China purchased 2,398,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,796,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.12% of OncoSec Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

