One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.55

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $2.15. One Group Hospitality shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 800,068 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STKS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised One Group Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. One Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.74.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that One Group Hospitality Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 36,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $62,095.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Group Hospitality stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 487,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of One Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

