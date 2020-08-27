Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.50

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company's products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for treating malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Glactiv and FORXIGA tablets for type II diabetes; Kinedak tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Recalbon tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; Rivastach patches for Alzheimer's disease treatment; Onoact injections for the treatment of tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; Opalmon tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; Onon capsules and dry syrups for the treatment of bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets for the treatment of chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis.

