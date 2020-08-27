Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) shot up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.91 and last traded at $67.79. 918,545 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 427,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTRK. ValuEngine raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cowen began coverage on Ontrak in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ontrak from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ontrak from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 2.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ontrak by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ontrak by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ontrak by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ontrak by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

