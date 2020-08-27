Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. Ooma updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.34-0.40 EPS and its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.07-0.09 EPS.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $14.99. 5,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,583. Ooma has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $352.72 million, a P/E ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60.

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $46,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $846,485. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

