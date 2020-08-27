Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.37

Optiva Inc (OTCMKTS:RKNEF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and traded as high as $34.76. Optiva shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 419 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Optiva from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Optiva from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Optiva from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Optiva alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71.

Optiva Inc operates in the telecommunications software market in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. It offers software solutions to its customers for digital technologies. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.